Threadripper 5000 mobo support speculation

notarat
2[H]4U
- Mar 28, 2010
- 2,285
I heard the new Threadrippers will drop at some point in the next 3-4 months so I was wondering if anyone has heard about any new threadripper boards coming out.
I'm leaning heavily in that direction since I need the extra PCIe lanes for my nvme adapter card, but I don't want to purchase a board now in preparation of the Nov launch only to find out at launch that it won't support the new version of TR...
