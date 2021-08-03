Threadripper 5000 mobo support speculation

I heard the new Threadrippers will drop at some point in the next 3-4 months so I was wondering if anyone has heard about any new threadripper boards coming out.

I'm leaning heavily in that direction since I need the extra PCIe lanes for my nvme adapter card, but I don't want to purchase a board now in preparation of the Nov launch only to find out at launch that it won't support the new version of TR...
 
