Threadripper 2990wx Temperature WC

Long time lurker, first time poster. I've been running my 2990wx for a few months now and I'm still on the fence as to whether my temps are normal or too high. The PC is running WCG BOINC 100% loaded PBO 275w TDP 500 for both voltage settings. Dual triple thick 360 rads, D5, Yates in PP, MEG Creation MB with the latest Supremacy TR3 block revision (just before velocity dropped). When its acclimated the coolant temp is about 32-35C and the CPU is about 56-60C. I know the EK isn't the best contact wise for TR blocks but I wanted to stay all EK for the loop. Same loop with older supremacy kept my 14c Xeon sub 45C all day, but we're talking a much higher TDP, higher core concentration, etc with this CPU. Long short- do I need to repaste and mod the mount a little for more pressure or are these temps in line for my loop and this power hungry CPU? Thanks!