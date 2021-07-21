Thoughts on upgrading from a 3770k

Upgrade now with what’s available currently.

Wait until later this year for more information on Windows 11 and what Adler Lake has to offer.

Wait until 2025 when Windows 10 is no longer supported.

I am in no rush to upgrade my system but since the announcement of Windows 11, it got me thinking about upgrading my system a bit sooner than I thought I would. I plan on re-using what I can and getting a new video card when availability and prices get back to normal. So, I really only need a new Motherboard, CPU, RAM, and CPU Cooler. I do have a Silverstone Decathlon DA800 ATX 800-Watt PSU that I could use instead of the Antec 550w if needed.I have 3 options..I personally am leaning towards option 2. I was thinking at least an 10700k or maybe even a 10900k. Or maybe something that Adler Lake has to offer when it’s released.Any thoughts?Current Setup:: 3770k @ 4.4ghz: P8P67 Pro: EVGA GTX 1660 Super: RIPJAWS 16gb @ 2133: EVO 860 1 TB: Antec 550w 80+ Bronze: Hyper 212 EVO: Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit