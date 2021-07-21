Thoughts on upgrading from a 3770k

I am in no rush to upgrade my system but since the announcement of Windows 11, it got me thinking about upgrading my system a bit sooner than I thought I would. I plan on re-using what I can and getting a new video card when availability and prices get back to normal. So, I really only need a new Motherboard, CPU, RAM, and CPU Cooler. I do have a Silverstone Decathlon DA800 ATX 800-Watt PSU that I could use instead of the Antec 550w if needed.
I have 3 options..
Any thoughts?
Current Setup:
CPU: 3770k @ 4.4ghz
Motherboard: P8P67 Pro
GPU: EVGA GTX 1660 Super
RAM: RIPJAWS 16gb @ 2133
Hard Drive: EVO 860 1 TB
Power Supply: Antec 550w 80+ Bronze
Cooling: Hyper 212 EVO
Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
