Thoughts on the BenQ PD3200Q?

Not sure if this is the right place to post this but here it goes.



I’ve been looking for a good 1440p display to upgrade from my 24” 1920x1200 Apple Cinema IPS Display. I’ve been looking specifically for a decent VA panel, because I use my PC in a relatively dim room so the blacks on IPS displays aren’t exactly ideal. I tried the LG 32GK650G, but I ended up returning it because it had these strange vertical “scanlines” during motion that were quite distracting. I’ve decided to look for a good office monitor to replace it, because I’ve generally experienced much better QC with office displays than these so-called “gaming” monitors, and I’m currently looking into the BenQ PD3200Q (the newer revision of the BL3200PT). It seems like a solid option based on the reviews I’ve seen, I know there’s going to be some black smearing in places but from what I can tell the majority of transitions are fine aside from black>>dark grey, and it comes factory calibrated which is a bonus. I seem to be pretty insensitive to smearing too, because on the LG I found it extremely difficult to see smearing in games even though the dark transitions reach up to 38ms. I know that the BenQ is only 60hz, but tbh that’s plenty smooth for me and 95% of the games I play are single player games that barely go above 60fps anyway so a 144hz display would really seem like a waste. Would you say that the PD3200Q is a solid choice? Assuming it doesn’t have the vertical lines issue I mentioned.