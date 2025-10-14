Thoughts on modern controllers features & the future

Hey all,



I wanted to start a discussion about modern controllers and where we can move forward with them.



I recently got to try out a Switch 2 at my brothers place, and the whole time I used it I was just thinking about how fantastic these controllers would be on PC. They have a built in sensor to function as a mouse! That would be so convenient on PC. I love being able to have my arms at my sides to play games with them. I love gyro controls. This sort of innovation is what makes me excited about consoles, not the graphics. I would 100% purchase those controllers to use on PC if they had proper support. (Was not a fan of the switch 2 myself though, just liked the controllers)



I currently main a DualSense on PC and it is a fantastic experience with Sony titles. Helldivers 2 plays amazing with the adaptive triggers and the touchpad for navigating the map. Returnal is elevated with the DualSense. I think it is such a shame more games don't take advantage of these features. I think if Xbox would actually innovate and add some new features to their controller then it would just become the de facto standard and we would see more games support these features instead of just the basics.



I've been looking into purchasing a new controller as I had a DualSense that died in a literal month of me getting in (was busy with school so I had no time to warranty it), but all of these premium controllers seem to cull features instead of enhancing them. Things like mouse click buttons, instant trigger presses, etc. are the complete opposite of features I want. I'm not playing games to be competitive or sweaty, if I am then I'd rock a keyboard and mouse. When I use a controller, I want to sit back and relax and enjoy the experience. Seems my best option for that is the DualSense and maybe I'll mod it with new TMR/HE joysticks when it inevitably breaks.



Right now, my dream controller would either be something like the switch 2 controllers for PC and a DualSense controller that has paddles (and better battery life). Sony used to sell a paddle module for the DualShock 4s, but for the DualSense they cheaped out and only sell the premium Edge controller that is literally designed to break and sell you replacement modules which I refuse to support.



Are there any controller features you would like to see become more prevalent in games? What is your favorite controller? Do you enjoy these additional features like the touchpad and adaptive triggers, or do you see them more as a gimmick?