Thoughts on LG GS95ue

I did a search and surprised nothing came up here. I'm opening up to the idea of OLED and I noticed thos monitor which seems like maybe a perfect solution for me.
It can run 4k @240hz and also 1080p @480hz with the click of a button. Sounds perfect for me although why not add a 1440p option too?
Anyway I'm curious of people's thoughts on this and looking to see if anyone has info on release date as I can't find it anywhere.
https://www.lgnewsroom.com/2023/12/...-4k-oled-gaming-monitor-with-dual-hz-feature/
