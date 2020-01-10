Thoughts on another FAH challenge between H and TAAT. Please comment

OK, so we are in the works of talking to TAAT about another FAH challenge. I've been PM'ing biodoc about this and we need some of team H's thoughts on how they would like a yearly challenge to go. This past one originally was going to be us vs. them. However, they had about double the output we did and really didn't make things all that interesting. So, they decided to break themselves off into two teams. This time around we need to know if the team wants to just keep it as two teams. (us vs. them) Or do we want to lump everyone together and put everyone into a couple or more teams somehow? SETI.Wow event lumps users into mini teams based on zodiac signs. I just wanted to get this out there so that the team could decide and take interest in the event. We are wanting a 7 day period during February since there are no challenges on the books for February and therefore shouldn't conflict with anything. Everyone should post their opinion on this here. There are no right or wrong answers.