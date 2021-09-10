Thought I got an Amazon Warehouse Deal on an H115i All-in-one

So I just recently graduated with my Masters of Nursing and I am currently studying for boards for my Family Nurse Practitioner exam. As you all know literally studying by itself and nothing else makes you very bored and irritated. I should have just waited until after I passed boards to do this. but hindsight 50/50. Browing at Micro Center, somehow they had a 3080 ti in stock and at MSRP, and I couldn't contain myself from getting it. Eyeing to the left I saw the stock of the ryzen processors and I figured I might as well build a brand new rig. I had the itch to upgrade my computer and decided to upgrade to Ryzen 5 5600x and Asus x570 motherboard. I figured I would use the leftover parts from my i7 7700k build and use the master cooler ml240. The problem is I couldn't find the brackets for the AM4 and I lost the master cooler box and the accessories. I emailed Coolermaster about buying an AM4 bracket, but it has been a week and they still have responded to my email for ml240 inquiry.Browsing Slickdeals, I saw that amazon had a 20% off deal on their warehouse items. I usually never buy used items, but their supposed deal on an H115i looked like it was too good to pass up. Retail from the h115i Elite Capellix was over 170 and with the 20% off any everything, it would have been less than 80 dollars. Sometimes I guess when it's too good to be true it ends up being right.I got a notification from Amazon that my item was delivered and I got a little excited. Coming home I picked up and box and the box felt off as it was pretty light for such a big box. I looked for my pocket knife, but that wasn't even necessary as the original shipper didn't even bother taping it shut. What I found on the box was not even remotely close to an all-in-one radiator let alone an h115 radiator and fan. It was a stock AMD cooler and 2 120mm box fans.I contacted customer support about this issue and amazon was always good with giving me a refund. They asked me to try and get a replacement and I am crossing my fingers that I get an actual h115i radiator and RGB fans. This is so infuriating and it is literally theft and fraud to whoever did this return to amazon.