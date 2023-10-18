Thorium Web Browser

Dopamin3

Dopamin3

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
401

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naDYUVFs1-8

Just came across this video in my YouTube feed yesterday and this web browser looks pretty promising. It's a fork of Chromium with enhanced performance, retains Google sync, and is compiled for nearly all platforms (even Windows 7 and the dev(s) are looking at fixing XP support too). Have been daily driving it for only like a day so far, but I think it's my new browser of choice.

Links/sauce:
https://thorium.rocks (website)
https://github.com/Alex313031/thorium (see the README.md for all the platform builds)
 
