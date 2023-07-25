This should settle the NV memory gimping issue.

No, it is more complex than that, but what would be nice when GPU that play well at high but not at ultra happen, screenshots of how much quality is lost, in many game it is hard to see a difference, a bit like we do for GPU not able to run raytracing in some title, how much it is lost.

It just focus the issue on the 128 bits memory bandwith gimping more than the raw total. a $500 new 2023 GPU with 16GB of VRAM should not lose to 2020 "$500" 3070 so much .
 
It's worth noting they don't specify game settings for any of the games. It seems like they may be only testing raster perf, given their benchmarks for various games fairly closely match prior review framerates for non-RT settings (eg: RE4R).
 
They claim to test at max settings and RT results were done also. Still believe mem BW is king when comparing a 3080 to a 4060Ti.
 
If not specified it is maximum according to the
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-ti-16-gb/4.html
  • All games are set to their highest quality setting unless indicated otherwise.
TPU always test bost raster alone and then RT :
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-ti-16-gb/33.html

relative-performance-rt-2560-1440.png
 
I still believe we focus too much on specifications and measurements or what I call "measurbrators". People are moaning about the VRAM limits as if their inheritance or financial livelihood was stolen by NVIDIA.

Most in game FPS differ by a small or statistically irrelevant amount. People need to but more pressure on developers who half ass or just port a game from console to PC to make a profit.
 
