This Project Nearly Killed Me | The XBOX Prototype

"Before the XBOX hit store shelves in 2001, Microsoft built one of the most iconic, and dare I say, wild prototypes in video game history. A massive, 40-pound block of machined aluminum, buffed to a mirror shine and shaped into an X, with a glowing green jewel at its core. It was a sight to behold and completely impractical as a home console. But it didn’t need to be. This was a statement piece, built to turn heads and prove that Microsoft could go toe-to-toe with the giants of gaming of the time (Sony, Nintendo and Sega).So I set out on a journey to build my own, an exact replica, machined from solid aluminum… only better in every way. Join me as I take you through how it was done."


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OMP8JvGWNY
 
