Thinking of going pfsense + WiFi6 access point...

Ive been on the edge of upgrading my wireless router for going on two years. Currently rocking a mid-end TPlink router (cant remember model off the top of my head) but its just not cutting it anymore. Ive got a home server with tons of storage that feeds video to Roku/Plex devices and my current router (rarely) seems to restart its self if 4+ devices are streaming and/or using Plex. My wireless network also seems to be taking a beating with the number of devices (TVs, laptops, phones, tablets, smart devices) slowly going up. Ive got an older core2duo system with a microatx motherboard. It’s got dual gigabit nics on the microatx board and I figure I could buy a 4 port gigabit nic and I’m good to go. Slap something like a Ubiquiti access point in my house and I would be in way better shape then I am now. I guess I’m just trying to get confirmation from someone else that going this route makes way more sense then buying a $200+ wireless router?