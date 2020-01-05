Thinking about an iPad...

Howdy y'all, I'm thinking about getting an iPad. While I'm clued in on what's what with iPhone models, I'm a little shaky on the iPads. Basically, I need something that's bigger than an iPhone Plus that watches Youtube, plus whatever streaming services I have (Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix). What would be my least expensive entry into getting this? I won't be surfing the net (other than Youtube), and other than video streaming, the only thing I'll realistically use it for is keeping a calendar and that's probably it. I noticed that the cheapest iPad (sans case) is $329. Surely I can go a couple of generations back and get a decent used one that can get me all of the above? Any insight on this would be very helpful. Thanks guys.