Thinking about an iPad...

Discussion in 'Apple Products' started by jbltecnicspro, Jan 5, 2020 at 9:42 PM.

    jbltecnicspro

    jbltecnicspro

    Howdy y'all,

    I'm thinking about getting an iPad. While I'm clued in on what's what with iPhone models, I'm a little shaky on the iPads. Basically, I need something that's bigger than an iPhone Plus that watches Youtube, plus whatever streaming services I have (Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix). What would be my least expensive entry into getting this? I won't be surfing the net (other than Youtube), and other than video streaming, the only thing I'll realistically use it for is keeping a calendar and that's probably it.

    I noticed that the cheapest iPad (sans case) is $329. Surely I can go a couple of generations back and get a decent used one that can get me all of the above?

    Any insight on this would be very helpful. Thanks guys.
     
    jbltecnicspro, Jan 5, 2020 at 9:42 PM
