Thinking about a mb/ram/proc upgrade

So, I currently run an e3-1270 v2 with 16gb of ddr3. The computer is at least 10 years old, I think I added the CPU to this computer a year or 2 after it's original build.



I have an opportunity to get an i7-7700, a Lenovo mb and 32gb ddr4 for free. I know it's not new but would this be a significant enough of an upgrade to go through the trouble?



At some point I would like to add a GPU to play some more current games. What would be a good bang for the buck GPU to pair with this? As info, I currently run a Radeon 9450 HD.



I know I will need to get 24 to 10 pin adapter for the MB to work with my PSU, so I'm good there.