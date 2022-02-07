Thinking about a mb/ram/proc upgrade

Loop2kil

Loop2kil

So, I currently run an e3-1270 v2 with 16gb of ddr3. The computer is at least 10 years old, I think I added the CPU to this computer a year or 2 after it's original build.

I have an opportunity to get an i7-7700, a Lenovo mb and 32gb ddr4 for free. I know it's not new but would this be a significant enough of an upgrade to go through the trouble?

At some point I would like to add a GPU to play some more current games. What would be a good bang for the buck GPU to pair with this? As info, I currently run a Radeon 9450 HD.

I know I will need to get 24 to 10 pin adapter for the MB to work with my PSU, so I'm good there.
 
Dan_D

That 7700K would be a substantial improvement over what you are running now.
 
jmilcher

You may have limits using that Lenovo branded board. I'd take the other components and transplant them into a decent motherboard. They can be found very cheap now.
 
Loop2kil

Loop2kil

jmilcher said:
You may have limits using that Lenovo branded board. I'd take the other components and transplant them into a decent motherboard. They can be found very cheap now.
Not planning to do any overclocking (those days are long over for me). What other limitations were you thinking? Probably no raid.
 
jmilcher

Loop2kil said:
Not planning to do any overclocking (those days are long over for me). What other limitations were you thinking? Probably no raid.
MUCH better support. Easier to find drivers, Lenovo not side loading shit software to your pc, upgradability and official long term Windows support, to name just a few. Many less headaches and issues. And if the other components are free, save yourself a headache and buy a decent board for them. If your time is worth something, its best to just buy the board now when you transplant. Just my .02. OEM boards have little to no support and just random internet blurbs when you search for problems down the road.
 
Loop2kil

Loop2kil

jmilcher said:
MUCH better support. Easier to find drivers, Lenovo not side loading shit software to your pc, upgradability and official long term Windows support, to name just a few. Many less headaches and issues. And if the other components are free, save yourself a headache and buy a decent board for them. If your time is worth something, its best to just buy the board now when you transplant. Just my .02. OEM boards have little to no support and just random internet blurbs when you search for problems down the road.
Gotcha...want to keep this super cheap, I may have a look around to see if I can locate something decent.
 
jmilcher

Loop2kil said:
Gotcha...want to keep this super cheap, I may have a look around to see if I can locate something decent.
Like said if your time is worth anything, just pick up a cheap low end board now. You do not need some Z170/Z270 board, you could go with some H or B series chipset from that era and be just fine.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

just use the lenovo board. they are making assumptions for no reason. lol "side loading from lenovo".
 
jmilcher

pendragon1 said:
just use the lenovo board. they are making assumptions for no reason. lol "side loading from lenovo".
Yes implying OEM boards have support like non oem vendors offer. That makes sense. Other than Dell, Lenovo is the KING at sneaking in shit software. Know a great way to invite that in? Use a OEM Lenovo board.

OP- If absolute prices is your only factor then of course use what you have.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

jmilcher said:
Yes implying OEM boards have support like non oem vendors offer. That makes sense. Other than Dell, Lenovo is the KING at sneaking in shit software. Know a great way to invite that in? Use a OEM Lenovo board.

OP- If absolute prices is your only factor then of course use what you have.
lenovo software doesnt magically appear and install itself as some function of the mobo, its preloaded from factory. yes it will be limited some, doesnt seem like op needs or cares or will even miss it if he 10yrs on one system.
 
