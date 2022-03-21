ThinkCentre M73 Tiny CPU upgrade

I have a old ThinkCentre M73 Tiny with a i3-4130T installed.
Would it be possible to upgrade it with a desktop variant like a i5-4590?
I know they have different TDP, but wouldn't limiting/lowering the power draw help with that and the possible extra heat?

Finding T or even S variants is nearly impossible in my region, especial on the secondhand market.
 
