think my Sapphire vega 64 is dying

primetime

primetime

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 17, 2005
Messages
6,597
Getting artifacts and the screen just goes black (or off?) then comes back on for not really enough time to do any troubleshooting. Had same issues with driver uninstalled and also saw artifacts doing the reboot (pre windows)....yep looks like the card is failing....sucks but this is first time i ever had issues, driver or otherwise. testing the display and cable with my laptop and seem to be mostly ok.

refresh my memory.. Is it a pain to RMA sapphire cards? Ill try and throw in my backup 280x when get time to 100% confirm its was just a failing card.
 
