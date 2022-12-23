Think I damaged one of my 14tb drives...... :(

I have a pair of 14TB easystores in storages spaces mirror mode that then backs up to a truenas server. Well I was moving some things around and accidentally dropped it, while on, it fell about a foot and banged against the side of my desk but the cables stayed attached and stopped it from going all the way to the floor, it made a couple louder noises when I stood it back up. I have power cycled it and it sounds normal, but storage spaces still says to check the physical disk. I just ordered an exact replacement. Is there any way to test that it's actually time for a hammer and the trash bin?