Think I damaged one of my 14tb drives...... :(

gawkgawk

May 29, 2015

May 29, 2015
I have a pair of 14TB easystores in storages spaces mirror mode that then backs up to a truenas server. Well I was moving some things around and accidentally dropped it, while on, it fell about a foot and banged against the side of my desk but the cables stayed attached and stopped it from going all the way to the floor, it made a couple louder noises when I stood it back up. I have power cycled it and it sounds normal, but storage spaces still says to check the physical disk. I just ordered an exact replacement. Is there any way to test that it's actually time for a hammer and the trash bin?
 
mwroobel

Jul 24, 2008
Download Data Lifeguard from WD's website and run a Long Test or two. Just remember the test is destructive, so make sure you have a new mirror up with the new drive before you run it. See if it passes, but even if it does I would treat is as suspect because even though it didn't hit the floor it banged, while running against your desk. Use it for a scratch or with something that you backup often.
 
gawkgawk

gawkgawk

May 29, 2015
Download Data Lifeguard from WD's website and run a Long Test or two. Just remember the test is destructive, so make sure you have a new mirror up with the new drive before you run it. See if it passes, but even if it does I would treat is as suspect because even though it didn't hit the floor it banged, while running against your desk. Use it for a scratch or with something that you backup often.
cool, I will try this when the replacement arrives on 1/4. Thanks!
 
