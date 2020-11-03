ThermalTake W100 Radiators

Hello gyus, I have a new W100 of ThermalTake.
I put at the from 420 push/pull radiator and want to put one more at the top 560 mm with push/pull too.
But when I tried to put the radiator at the top it is not ok with the space from panel cables are too long and radiator from the top cannot fit there.
Did somebody has the same combination ?
I put at the from 420 push/pull radiator and want to put one more at the top 560 mm with push/pull too.
But when I tried to put the radiator at the top it is not ok with the space from panel cables are too long and radiator from the top cannot fit there.
Did somebody has the same combination ?