Thermaltake The Tower 500 users?

T

TheGardenTool

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
3,719
Anybody around these parts use the terribly named The Tower 500 from Thermaltake? Looking to update my case and this looks like an interesting option that does allow—though slightly compromised—as large as CEB boards according to the manual. Just trying to find some more actual user feedback about them. I was also considering a Lian Li O11D Evo but it looked like it would be even more compromised perhaps even just an EEB causing issues blocking a side radiator from being used.
 
If you want an uncompromised large-sized case, look to the Tower 900 instead (which is the larger brother to the 500)......you can park a tank inside that thing & still have room for really large mobos & components like GPU's, PSU's ect...

I had an EATX board, 3x 280mm AIO's, 13x 140mm fans, a 1000w PSU, an RTX 3080, 2x full sized pcie expansion cards, and a 5.25" TT Fan controller in mine, nottaneveraproblemo:D

Another option to consider might be the Corsair Air 740, although not quite as big as the TT900, it's still rather large and at least as big overall as the LL 011D...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top