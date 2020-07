I like it.



I really like all that space behind the motherboard tray. I also like what they did with the drive bays and freeing up the front of the case for a radiator. All that space up top, too.



Personally, I agree with Steve when he says that he'd prefer to mount the drive behind the motherboard tray - all that space is great for cable management but would also be great for disks, and might allow the case to be a bit smaller yet still fit a sick amount of radiators. No removable motherboard tray at this price is a little meh as well, but sheer cavernousness, cavernosity? makes that less of a problem.



If I ever see this thing on the FS/FT forum, I might bite.