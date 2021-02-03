Thermaltake core p1 matx.

Moved my PC from a silverstone gd09b, which just barely fit (as in I had to bend it to get the 3090 in) to the core P1, which is technically an mitx case. There were 2 things that let it work - 1, that my h100i platinum fit in the rad recess and that the fans can be mounted inside the chassis allowing the longer board, and secondly that the tuf b550m+ has the 1x pcie slot to the cpu side of the 16x pcie4 slot, meaning the 2 slot expansion card mount would be able to hold both the gpu and the usb card. There is also a standoff that mounts to the psu bracket, meant for the vertical gpu mount bracket, that conveniently is the perfect length and position to keep the 3090 from sagging, and without it mounted there was some definite sag.There are no optical drive mounts but some 3m trim tape took care of that. I need to find some longer laptop cables so I can properly hide the ugly drive cables, and I'll probably take the drive back out and paint it satin to match the rest at some point, otherwise came together perfectly and definitely works for matx provided you just run a gpu or have a 1x setup like mine (or make a custom bracket).