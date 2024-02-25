Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 Mini

TR quietly released this a couple months ago. could be good if youre tight on space...

https://www.techpowerup.com/319097/thermalright-intros-peerless-assassin-120-mini-cpu-cooler
"Its design involves not just a smaller heatsink, but also a single fan configuration, with a single 120 mm fan located between the two fin-stacks, pulling air from one of the stacks, and pushing it through the next. With its fan in place, the Peerless Assassin 120 MINI measures 125 mm x 110 mm x 145 mm (WxDxH), with 135 mm height without the fan. For comparison, original Peerless Assassin 120 measures 125 mm x 135 mm x 157 mm, and has a dual 120 mm push-pull fan setup."

$35.
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-TL-D12B-Desktop/dp/B0CQPV16QC
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-TL-D12W-Desktop/dp/B0CQPT8MMW

1708891850715.png
 
Hmmm.... 135mm height without fan...

Not much different than the Silver Soul 135 ...

Edit... length and width are a little more.. giving the Mini 120 more material

PA120 Mini on the left; SS135 on the right

1708956194979.png
 
Nobu said:
May be a good option if you can't afford the noctua, it probably performs similarly.
If it performs similar then it'd have nothing to do with not being able to afford Noctua. Paying 2x more on a similar air cooler is a bit silly.
 
NightReaver said:
If it performs similar then it'd have nothing to do with not being able to afford Noctua. Paying 2x more on a similar air cooler is a bit silly.
I hadn't looked at the price before posting, but the noctua is a good cooler. If you find it for a good price, there's no reason not to get it.
 
Nobu said:
I hadn't looked at the price before posting, but the noctua is a good cooler. If you find it for a good price, there's no reason not to get it.
Unless of course you can get the same performance for half the price. Will have to wait for the inevitable comparison to come out.
 
NightReaver said:
Unless of course you can get the same performance for half the price. Will have to wait for the inevitable comparison to come out.
Seriously miss the days when these items were reviewed by competent review houses. The ai click bait/user generated reviews and shitty videos we get now drive me nuts
 
travm said:
Seriously miss the days when these items were reviewed by competent review houses. The ai click bait/user generated reviews and shitty videos we get now drive me nuts
IMO the dude at Hardware Canucks has fantastic cooler reviews. Been watching his for a few months now.
 
criccio said:
IMO the dude at Hardware Canucks has fantastic cooler reviews. Been watching his for a few months now.
give it time, theyll start whining about HC too....



i looked and there are no reviews for this thing yet....
 
vegeta535 said:
I think TR is killing it with these coolers. You got to be insane to buy a Noctua nowadays for 3x thr price.
Last one I bought was a NH-U12A and it's sitting in a box. Every other lower cost air cooler I've had since then either matched it's performance or beat it.
 
