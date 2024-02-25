Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 Mini

pendragon1
TR quietly released this a couple months ago. could be good if youre tight on space...
https://www.techpowerup.com/319097/thermalright-intros-peerless-assassin-120-mini-cpu-cooler
"Its design involves not just a smaller heatsink, but also a single fan configuration, with a single 120 mm fan located between the two fin-stacks, pulling air from one of the stacks, and pushing it through the next. With its fan in place, the Peerless Assassin 120 MINI measures 125 mm x 110 mm x 145 mm (WxDxH), with 135 mm height without the fan. For comparison, original Peerless Assassin 120 measures 125 mm x 135 mm x 157 mm, and has a dual 120 mm push-pull fan setup."
$35.
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-TL-D12B-Desktop/dp/B0CQPV16QC
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-Assassin-TL-D12W-Desktop/dp/B0CQPT8MMW
