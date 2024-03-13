Thermalright HR10 works great

LigTasm
I bought one of these little guys to go on my OS drive which is right up against my GPU. Originally I had a different block-style heatsink on the drive and it was hovering around 70C when I was gaming, which is acceptable but far from ideal.
I just wanted to give it a try, as for $16 its not a big loss if it was noisy or didn't work well but I was pleasantly surprised. This thing keeps my 990 Pro (or SN850X, I have tried both) at 40C max right next to a 7900XTX. I oriented the fan to blow towards the GPU instead of pulling hot air directly from the backplate. The fan is super quiet, I think I have it running at about 50% right now. I plugged it in an held it up to my ear and I can just barely hear it running.
Anyways, if you have the space and need it for a hot gen4 or gen 5 drive, I highly recommend this thing.
Block style heatsinks vs the HR10 (and temps during 2 hours of Helldivers 2):
