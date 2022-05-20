Thermal compound and sudden temp spikes?

I've looked at a ton of reviews for different thermal compounds. I've never run across one that graphs the time it takes for the temps to rise or graphs on temp spikes on the way to the final high temp or the time it takes for the temps to go back to idle temps.



With the massive difference in thermal conductivity and it really only making a difference of a few degrees it makes me wonder if the higher end ones have a cleaner temperature curve. If this is the case, it would most likely also make the CPU turbo modes jump around less and thus smooth out performance.



Anybody actually ever do tests like this?