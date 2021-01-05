The Socket 478 to 775 CPU Transfer Card

Something that has been on my mind for a while now is the existence of the 478 to 775 transfer card.It's basically a little adapter that allows a 478 CPU to be installed into socket 775.They look like this.If you do a little digging you can find some little threads and posts about people that have tested these things on various 775 motherboards with varying success.My personal application to obtaining one of these is for my obsession with weird old obscure computer hardware, and of course to continue my quest for maxing out the Intel Socket 478 64-Bit 3.4Ghz Pentium 4 SL7Q8Ideally what I would like to do is essentially socket my SL7Q8 into a 775 board and run it with pretty much any amount of RAM above its supposed 4GB limitation.I would also like to test out overclocking capabilities and characteristics when a 478 CPU is installed on a 775 board.I've looking around at getting one for a while now with no luck. I did find a Chinese manufacturer that claims to make these, in special production run orders.I have thought about contacting them for a small batch of 50-100, depending on what their minimum order amount is, and reselling them on eBay or something.Cast your vote in the poll if you think you would be interested in getting one of these.