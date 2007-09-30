The Router Recommendations Thread (Consumer)

Ruiner said: Generic question on what makes the 'Best' faster than the 'better': Click to expand...

One of the main differences is how much power is under the hood. A router has its own processor and RAM. For a single computer or two that do nothing but surf the web, e-mail, basic stuff like that...even an old inexpensive model with a 33MHz CPU and 2 or 4 megs of RAM would be OK.Todays more powerful routers will usually have at least 200MHz and 32 megs of RAM...and more.But as soon as you start having more and more computers on the network....hitting the web at the same time...the amount of work that the router needs to do increases. "Concurrent Connections"..meaning..all those web browser sessions, TCP sessions, gaming packets, etc etc. In some router comparisons..you'll see a stat on the max number of connections a router can support. Years ago...I was doing some articles and benchmarking on routers when it came to online gaming, and hosting game servers from your home. With basic cheaper routers...as you had a second or third or fourth PC sign on and play an online game on your home network..out on the same public server...as each person signed on and began playing..the lag for the already signed on players would increase. When I took the lesser grade routers out of the mix..and put in a more power router..I noticed that..as each person logged in and started playing..the amount of lag increase that the others received was less. Eventually, with more and more powerful routers...the lag doesn't even go up..until you're filling the bandwidth pipe that you have.Online games are also getting more bandwidth dependent than they were years ago, not just the game packets to the server, but built in voice over IP functions, sending heartbeats to master servers, stuff like Steam and/or other authentication stuff in the background, etc.That file downloading P2P software is a huuuuuuge hog...often bogs down most entry level routers.QoS is a growing feature in routers. As home networks are growing more and more...more homes will have several computers online. With older routers...if someone was playing an online game..and someone else on another computer went to do some heavy websurfing and/or downloading of files..that would impact the gamer..with lag. Newer routers help prioritize gaming packets..and keep that moving as quick as possible...giving the other web traffic lower priority.VoIP traffic is another feature...newer routers try to give the phone higher priority. Earlier routers...if you used an IP phone..and someone went to download a file or play games...the voice quality on the phone would suffer.