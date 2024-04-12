The Rogue Prince of Persia

Dead Cells expansions, including licensed ones, did very well and I can see how a roguelike Prince of Persia can work with the timeshift/repeat mechanic since the Sands of Time. The aesthetic is unique Honestly, I hear even the Lost Crown was actually a very well done metroidvania but was not given credence because A) Ubisoft bias even when its not warranted and B) a lot of people think the playable character is supposed to be The Prince and therefore have objections thinking that the character's race and design was changed. Apparently from what I've read, the playable hero is a member of the Immortals doing side-story stuff while the Prince's canon adventure is being (re)made. Still can't believe that the Ubi India sub-studio messed up so, so very badly on the Sands of Time Remake.



this one with the gameplay trailer looks pretty great. The traversal especialy with the " walking on the background" multi-dimensional parkour, combat etc.. all seems onbrand and very fluid. The music is notably well done too. I'm definitely interested so long as the overall gameloop remains interesting formore than just a few minutes. I am wondering if this is also going to be on Uplay, but i'm very glad its coming to Steam at launch instead of waiting. Unfortunatey, the release date is a little unfortunate - its just before Ghost of Tsushima. If they can bring it up a week or so and price it right, it may get a lot of good buzz if it turns out quality.



Also, this "Triple-i Initiative" event going on Steam is great for those who like indies. Some great titles and sequels to proven ones too there, but I'll make a post about just thatin and of itself.