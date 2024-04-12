Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 48,550
Evil Empire Studio, who collaborated with Motion Twin on Dead Cells and its content updates, is making a roguelite game based on Prince of Persia. The game comes out on May 14.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2717880/The_Rogue_Prince_of_Persia/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5RIwH6jQUQ
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7gXlQpLDUA
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2717880/The_Rogue_Prince_of_Persia/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5RIwH6jQUQ
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7gXlQpLDUA