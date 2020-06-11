The Riftbreaker - An action-RPG, RTS, Tower Defense Hybrid

This game looks like a really fun genre blend. Coming sometime 2020

"The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with Action-RPG elements. You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive. "

 
