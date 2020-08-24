The Replacements

I am looking to replace the defective Intel I7-6700K and defective ASUS Maximus VIII Hero Alpha Extreme in my current computer. I would like hardware that is at least as powerful, hopefully more, and as future proof as possible. I could use some advice on hardware selection. I don’t want to spend more than $400 for a new motherboard and CPU. I am considering a Ryzen 5 3600X and an MSI B450 Tomahawk Max. Any suggestions for a motherboard and CPU combo would be greatly appreciated. Also, since so much hardware was found to be defective in my computer, I'm taking advice to get a new power supply unit. I would also appreciate suggestions for a brand and model that would work with whatever motherboard and cpu you suggest. I have a single graphics card. It is a ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 6GB.



I like to run games in 1080p resolution. I haven't adopted 4K and I don't use VR. The best game I’ve played in years is Ion Fury and the game I am most looking forward to is Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2. Thank you kindly for reading my post, and for your reply. All best to you.