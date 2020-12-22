The quantum Fourier transform (QFT) -- Quantum Computers Will Speed Up the Internet’s Most Important Algorithm

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,317
"Greg Kuperberg, a mathematician at the University of California, Davis, says the Japanese group’s work provides a scaffolding for future quantum algorithms. However, he adds, “it’s not destined by itself to be a magical solution to anything. It’s trundling out the equipment for somebody else’s magic show.”
It is also unclear how well the proposed QFFT would perform when running on a quantum computer under real-world constraints, says Imperial’s Walmsley. But he suggested it might benefit from running on one kind of quantum computer versus another (for example, a magneto-optical trap versus nitrogen vacancies in diamond) and could eventually become a specialized coprocessor in a quantum-classical hybrid computing system.
University of Warsaw physicist Magdalena Stobińska, a main coordinator for the European Commission’s AppQInfo project—which will train young researchers in quantum information processing starting in 2021—notes that one main topic involves developing new quantum algorithms such as the QFFT.
“The real value of this work lies in proposing a different data encoding for computing the [FFT] on quantum hardware,” she says, “and showing that such out-of-box thinking can lead to new classes of quantum algorithms.”"
https://spectrum.ieee.org/computing...eed-up-the-internets-most-important-algorithm
