The physics of CPU cooling

I'm using a Shuttle DH370 as my Blue Iris server and have been trying to cool it down a bit before the heat of the summer hits and can't seem to make any progress at all. So far I've run it with the top off, no difference. I've mounted 2 1U server fans blowing both in and out and they just made it run hotter. Currently, with no extra cooling at all it's running between 50 and 55c with occasional spikes to the low 70s. I suspect that when summer arrives in full I'll be facing a real cooling problem. The 2 server fans move a helluva lot more air than the 2 oem fans on the heatsink so I don't understand why they make the CPU run hotter whether they blow in or out. At this point I suspect the problem is the oem heatsink itself. It's solid aluminum and a bit on the thin side. Anyone have any ideas.