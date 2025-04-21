  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
The physics of CPU cooling

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,716
I'm using a Shuttle DH370 as my Blue Iris server and have been trying to cool it down a bit before the heat of the summer hits and can't seem to make any progress at all. So far I've run it with the top off, no difference. I've mounted 2 1U server fans blowing both in and out and they just made it run hotter. Currently, with no extra cooling at all it's running between 50 and 55c with occasional spikes to the low 70s. I suspect that when summer arrives in full I'll be facing a real cooling problem. The 2 server fans move a helluva lot more air than the 2 oem fans on the heatsink so I don't understand why they make the CPU run hotter whether they blow in or out. At this point I suspect the problem is the oem heatsink itself. It's solid aluminum and a bit on the thin side. Anyone have any ideas.
 
could lower the cpu speed and voltage a bit. got fans on it like this?

1745244205514.png
 
Diminishing returns. Cooling basically is a transfer of energy to a lower state. The bigger the difference the more that can transfer. Like trying to cool a 70C cpu with 60C air versus 25C air.

Also if your flow of air is extremely turbulent you can create pockets of warm air inside the case that cause cooling problems. Think of tiny whirlpools at the edges of some rivers.

Air pressure can cause issues too if you have your inlet and outlet too far out of balance.

It can be a deep rabbit hole that sometimes trial and error is the best means to improve.
 
Probably the OE sink, maybe the tim is bad too. 70 really isn't terrible if it's a powerful CPU -- That's a very small system, it'll be difficult to cool the CPU no matter what you put on it.
 
