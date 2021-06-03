The Persistence (System Shock vibes?)

Lateralus

More [H]uman than Human
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
16,336
Came across this game today reading about titles that RTX is being added to, and I'm intrigued. Several of the reviews say that it plays like SS2 and feels like the devs really loved that series.


Just wondering if anyone here has played it. If anyone can recommend it now, I'll probably pick it up for $30 but if not I might wait for it to go on sale. I watched one of the vids just now and it looks good.
 
