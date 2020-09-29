The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC Needs One Thing That Peril on Gorgon Skipped Over

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,594
Spoilers:
"It’s also been critiqued that many enemies on Gorgon are re-skinned enemies found throughout the base game. Adding new, never-before-seen enemies would require more effort on behalf of the developer, but that kind of addition could go a long way. It would give players new enemies to defeat and a new design to marvel at, but could tie in well to the sequel, a theoretical and unannounced Outer Worlds 2. Creating new enemies that are only found on the still-locked planets of Eridanos, Olympus, Hephaestus, and Typhon would be exciting and add a new layer of gameplay to The Outer Worlds. By introducing these enemies in the 2021 installment Murder on Eridanos, the full-blown sequel could focus on these newly-introduced enemies and stray away from the typical maruaders and some of the other monster types found on the original planets.
Hopefully, Obsidian takes these weapon critiques and requests to heart and players see new normal weapons in the next DLC Murder on Eridanos. Until its release, players can always do a new playthrough of The Outer Worlds or invest in Peril on Gorgon."
https://gamerant.com/the-outer-worlds-dlc-murder-eridanos-peril-gorgon-more-guns/
"It’s also been critiqued that many enemies on Gorgon are re-skinned enemies found throughout the base game. Adding new, never-before-seen enemies would require more effort on behalf of the developer, but that kind of addition could go a long way. It would give players new enemies to defeat and a new design to marvel at, but could tie in well to the sequel, a theoretical and unannounced Outer Worlds 2. Creating new enemies that are only found on the still-locked planets of Eridanos, Olympus, Hephaestus, and Typhon would be exciting and add a new layer of gameplay to The Outer Worlds. By introducing these enemies in the 2021 installment Murder on Eridanos, the full-blown sequel could focus on these newly-introduced enemies and stray away from the typical maruaders and some of the other monster types found on the original planets.
Hopefully, Obsidian takes these weapon critiques and requests to heart and players see new normal weapons in the next DLC Murder on Eridanos. Until its release, players can always do a new playthrough of The Outer Worlds or invest in Peril on Gorgon."
https://gamerant.com/the-outer-worlds-dlc-murder-eridanos-peril-gorgon-more-guns/