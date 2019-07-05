-=The official Quantum3D collector thread=-

Hello there everyone! I'm a Quantum3D hardware collector and I figured I'd take the time to make an official page for anything and everything Quantum3D!

A thread for dedicated collectors to post their glorious collections or newly obtained boards from Quantum3D!

I'll start it off with my personal collection.

-Quantum3D Obsidian2 X-24
-Quantum3D Obsidian2 200SB w/rare optional fan cooler rail
-Quantum3D Obsidian2 200SBi (04 rev)
-Quantum3D Mercury brick (05 rev)

IMG_82400.jpg



Excited to see what you guys have!! :)
 
Gary Donovan will probably have more than anyone else on here but sometimes there are some randoms that have insane stuff which is always super cool to see :D
 
S

STEvil

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
2,819

I need to get pictures of the others I have too, have a Voodoo 3 and a Rush somewhere. Yes the Voodoo 5's both need that same chip for some reason :(

I guess maybe my X-24 is actually a 200SB?

edit - 2 Rush's now
 
STEvil said:

I need to get pictures of the others I have too, have a Voodoo 3 and a Rush somewhere. Yes the Voodoo 5's both need that same chip for some reason :(

I guess maybe my X-24 is actually a 200SB?

edit - 2 Rush's now
No yours is an X-24!! Awesome card man!! :) Actually my favorite single card option and a nostalgic one as it was my first taste of Voodoo 2 SLI. The 200SB has the addition of the connectors on the left-hand side of the board (opposite side of riser board) You can see in my photo and compare.
 
Ah yes I see now, makes more sense. I was going by layout of the GPU parts.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,743
erek said:
Anyone bidding on this one? :D

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Quantum3d-Obsidian2-200SBi-2x-3dfx-Voodoo2-chipsets-in-SLI-on-singleboard/333249986655?_trkparms=aid=111001&algo=REC.SEED&ao=1&asc=20160908105057&meid=57881bed0cd44a418e76515afce19527&pid=100675&rk=1&rkt=15&mehot=pp&sd=333249986655&itm=333249986655&_trksid=p2481888.c100675.m4236&_trkparms=pageci:663dee0b-a016-11e9-8f2a-74dbd180728b|parentrq:c867b2b616b0ad417264aa4fffdad074|iid:1
Not bad, but a lil low?


Sold Jul 7, 2019
Quantum3d Obsidian2 200SBi (2x 3dfx Voodoo2 chipsets in SLI on singleboard)
Pre-Owned · Quantum · 3dfx Voodoo 2
$602.00
Jul-7 17:00
23 bids
 
Thought i'd join in on here ;)

Here is my Quantum3D X24! I'm from South Australia,

I brought this beast from Willem (Gold Leader) last year who is from the Netherlands. Absolutely amazing card, I use it more than my Voodoo5-6000 Rev3700A!

System Specs

Tualatin Celeron 1.4ghz / 100Mhz FSB on Powerleap Slot-T Adapter
Epox BX3 440BX (Soon to be replaced my poly modded Aopen AX6BC)
512MB 2x256MB PC-133
Diamond S3 Savage2000 32MB
Quantum3D Obsidian X24 24MB (Voodoo2 SLI on a Single Card)
3COM 3905B 10/100
Diamond MX300 with SCB-55 Add-On
Adaptec 2940UW
LG 32X CD Rom
74GB 15K SCSI
Enermax 365watt PSU
Aopen HX-08 Full Tower
Win98SE with USP

48237639992_986e99b380_o.jpg

47619828161_878d2465a3_o.jpg

32677178907_f5500e5d02_o.jpg
 
SWZSSR said:
Thought i'd join in on here ;)

Here is my Quantum3D X24! I'm from South Australia,

I brought this beast from Willem (Gold Leader) last year who is from the Netherlands. Absolutely amazing card, I use it more than my Voodoo5-6000 Rev3700A!

System Specs

Tualatin Celeron 1.4ghz / 100Mhz FSB on Powerleap Slot-T Adapter
Epox BX3 440BX (Soon to be replaced my poly modded Aopen AX6BC)
512MB 2x256MB PC-133
Diamond S3 Savage2000 32MB
Quantum3D Obsidian X24 24MB (Voodoo2 SLI on a Single Card)
3COM 3905B 10/100
Diamond MX300 with SCB-55 Add-On
Adaptec 2940UW
LG 32X CD Rom
74GB 15K SCSI
Enermax 365watt PSU
Aopen HX-08 Full Tower
Win98SE with USP

Hi there Declan ;) Nice to see you and your X-24 again!! Didn't know you had a V5 6k that's awesome!!
 
TheeRaccoon said:
Hi there Declan ;) Nice to see you and your X-24 again!! Didn't know you had a V5 6k that's awesome!!
Thanks!

I only just brought it, currently on it's way. Fully Functioning Rev3700A with Hank's PCI Rework. You will see a post on here soon!
 
Took me years to find one but I finally snagged this 100SB-4440 (The optional shader modules are fully functioning replicas that were made by "Anthony" if I remember correctly.) Came from overseas!

For those of you that don't know what this card is. It's Voodoo 1 SLI on a single board :) Very cool stuff!!!



2U0A6220_25.jpg
2U0A6218_25.jpg
 
STEvil said:
Yes the Voodoo 5's both need that same chip for some reason :(
The heck are all of those bodge wires?

I can look at my V5 5500 if you don't know what that chip is.

I'm just a pleb with normal 3dfx cards.

FrgXURxh.jpg
 
Got this guy in yesterday!!! Needs some love but it'll be completely restored!!! Finally a full HG Mercury system!!



IMG_8584.JPG
IMG_8585.JPG
IMG_8589.JPG
IMG_8590.JPG
IMG_8592.JPG
IMG_8593.JPG
IMG_8594.JPG
IMG_8596.JPG
 
I would like to trade my 3090 to get a Quantum3D Obsidian2 X-24 with a roland scc-1/scb-55. pm if you have one with box.
 
