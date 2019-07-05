-=The official Quantum3D collector thread=

STEvil said:

I need to get pictures of the others I have too, have a Voodoo 3 and a Rush somewhere. Yes the Voodoo 5's both need that same chip for some reason



I guess maybe my X-24 is actually a 200SB?



No yours is an X-24!! Awesome card man!!Actually my favorite single card option and a nostalgic one as it was my first taste of Voodoo 2 SLI. The 200SB has the addition of the connectors on the left-hand side of the board (opposite side of riser board) You can see in my photo and compare.