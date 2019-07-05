-=The official Quantum3D collector thread=

TheeRaccoon
- Dec 3, 2017
- 45
Hello there everyone! I'm a Quantum3D hardware collector and I figured I'd take the time to make an official page for anything and everything Quantum3D!
A thread for dedicated collectors to post their glorious collections or newly obtained boards from Quantum3D!
I'll start it off with my personal collection.
-Quantum3D Obsidian2 X-24
-Quantum3D Obsidian2 200SB w/rare optional fan cooler rail
-Quantum3D Obsidian2 200SBi (04 rev)
-Quantum3D Mercury brick (05 rev)
Excited to see what you guys have!!
