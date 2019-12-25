The man who made Wolfenstein

Tragic "Despite being on kidney dialysis, Warner continued to work until he was laid off in 2002. After that, his health failing and unable to work, he and Owen moved out of San Francisco. He spent his last years in Paradise and then Chico in California’s central valley. “He fought so hard,” recalls Owen. “My one regret is that Silas didn’t have the financial acumen to see to it that he was well-paid for his work and for his intellectual property. Neither of us were especially good at that, which I regret, because it would have helped him at the end.” She says that they discussed trying to secure some claim on the Wolfenstein name, but were advised that the legal process would be too costly." https://www.polygon.com/features/2019/12/24/21029936/castle-wolfenstein-silas-warner (HAL_404 )