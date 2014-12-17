The Lords of the Fallen

Rav3n

Gawd
Going to be a fun game. I hope they don't stray too much from the first game.
 
Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Best news I heard all day =) I'm so close to the end of the 1st one just don't have the ambition to finish it =)
I hope they add multiplayer dark souls style just for the bosses.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Sounds good to me. It compelled me enough to play though it twice and get all of the side stuff.
 
LurkerLito

2[H]4U
As long as it's like the first and has no idiotic forced invasions like DS2 I am in. I was pleasantly surprised by this one even with the CTD issues I had as I played it. Hope they add more class types.
 
Tzzird

Supreme [H]ardness
LurkerLito said:
As long as it's like the first and has no idiotic forced invasions like DS2 I am in. I was pleasantly surprised by this one even with the CTD issues I had as I played it. Hope they add more class types.
Well, you could always unplug your internet if you don't want to be invaded.

When I played Dark Souls 1 for the first time, the idea was so foreign to me and it certainly annoyed the hell out of me. After getting worked over unfairly for the twentieth time, I wised up and figured out ways to defend against it. Introduced a completely different dimension to the game for me that I had never experienced. Grew to love it and then completely embraced it in Dark Souls 2.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
I think what I'd like to see would be more differentiation between the weapons and armor. The game almost requires that you use heavy armor to wield heavy weapons, greatly limiting your options. You were essentially either a speed character or a tank with minimal in-between.

Beyond that - it should be longer. While well designed, the map was simply too small. I was expecting another map (or two) and needing to teleport between save points, but then the game ended. I expected a typical false finale, but it really is kinda short.
 
LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Tzzird said:
Well, you could always unplug your internet if you don't want to be invaded.

When I played Dark Souls 1 for the first time, the idea was so foreign to me and it certainly annoyed the hell out of me. After getting worked over unfairly for the twentieth time, I wised up and figured out ways to defend against it. Introduced a completely different dimension to the game for me that I had never experienced. Grew to love it and then completely embraced it in Dark Souls 2.
Or block the game at the firewall ;). Yeah I did that to get rid of the feature. I say it is idiotic because they did it right in DS1. You don't want to be invaded, after you die, you just don't go into human form and no one can invade you. That to me was a good compromise. But in DS2 it didn't matter, it was always on so you block it at the firewall but you lose all the other things I liked, like the notes everyone left, and the coop parts I wouldn't mind doing like having the option to be summoned to help someone out if I join a covenant. While I get that invasions can be fun, to me it just wastes my time when I just want to play the game and I didn't want to waste the humanity by burning it to stop it for an hour. I'd do it if burning the humanity stopped invasions till I burned another but not if it stops it for only an hour.
 
DPI

[H]F Junkie
Let us just pray now that Microsoft doesn't moneyhat the developer to make LotF2 an Xbone exclusive. That would really tighten my jaw. Could totally see that happening on account of Bloodborne being PS4 exclusive.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
I liked the first game a lot...only problem is very little replay value...this game needs a multiplayer aspect like Dark Souls
 
Derangel

Fully [H]
Cool, the first game does seem pretty fun. Depending on what it goes for during the Steam sale I might pick it up.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
CI Games has announced that Lords of the Fallen 2 will be released next year and will be using Unreal Engine 5
 
Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Impressive that they have kept the project going for that long.

I loved the first installment. Definitely will play the second.
 
Andym22

Limp Gawd
Eshelmen said:
Impressive that they have kept the project going for that long.

I loved the first installment. Definitely will play the second.
Me too...but it is a different developer this time. Deck13 made the first one (along with Surge 1 and 2). Could be even better hopefully,.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Go figure. I'm absolutely still down for more, although Elden Ring has changed the game at this point. I'm not sure developers can put out Souls-like games without massive innovations. Especially shorter ones like LOTF and Mortal Shell. Hopefully they have something new up their sleeve.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
looks like they dropped the 2 from the name...sounds like a soft reboot

The Lords of the Fallen - Announcement Trailer

 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Tough to tell anything about the actual game from the trailer, but I like the aesthetic choices. Having a trailer like this also at least lets people know that the game really is happening. Hopefully we get something to play before the end of 2023.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
polonyc2 said:
looks like they dropped the 2 from the name...sounds like a soft reboot

The Lords of the Fallen - Announcement Trailer

Looks like they're just copying the Souls games even more from that cinematic. God forbid you come up with your own identity and stick with it.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
Armenius said:
Looks like they're just copying the Souls games even more from that cinematic. God forbid you come up with your own identity and stick with it.
I thought the original LOTF was one of the better Souls copycats (if not the best)...hopefully they evolve that formula a bit with the sequel
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
looks really impressive...the environments, combat and enemy design look much improved over the first game...still no release date

The Lords of the Fallen- Gameplay Teaser Trailer

 
