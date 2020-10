polonyc2 said:



“We trust in our creators,” says Sony after revealing new levels of PlayStation violence"

I read this article and it got me thinking about The Last of Us, and was reminded after some thought of how brutal the violence was in that game. I remember that fact being a point of discussion at the time as well with people discussing why it was necessary. The violence in the new LofU Part 2 trailer is definitely intense and made me squirm during the hammer part, but so much of this world needs to be balanced. Joel was a terrible person over the years as he would admit, and it shows through the way he dispatches enemies during the whole game. I always imagined Joel softening over the years now that he has been with Ellie for so long and can relive the lost years he missed out with his daughter, but the world in which they live shows no mercy as seen in the latest trailer. It appears to be even more brutal than before, with the people in this one adding some sort of religious mania to the mix. Perhaps there are a group of people who have formed over the years that have become solitary in the woods who are religious nutjobs, and those are the people who are the enemies in the new game (other than the infected).The first game was gut-wrenching on many levels, and the visceral violence added to it... it communicated just how out of control and merciless nature (and human nature) can be. I am sure Part 2 will be an emotional roller-coaster like the first, and I am ready for it. The only confusion I have is what your motivation will be in this one. What will be the end goal? In the first game, it was to deliver Ellie to the Fireflies so a cure can be made from her blood, but now that Ellie is grown it's obvious that is not a active goal anymore otherwise they would have done it already. So what the driving force will be behind the new game is a mystery. It's also a mystery why Joel hasn't shown up once in anything we've seen. Only his voice briefly in the first trailer. And these people in the new trailer are all new as well. I hope they stick close to Joel throughout the game, because as much as I like Ellie I wasn't a fan of playing as her in the first game.P.S. I couldn't help but be amazed at the graphics which is nothing new and should be expected from Naughty Dog, but I wanted to point out at the end that they very specifically mentioned that the footage was shown using a PS4 Pro. I am sure the regular PS4 version will look fine too, but just thought i'd point that detail out. And since all Naughty Dog's cut-scenes are always in-game, it's safe to say that what we saw in the trailer although dark, were the in-game graphics for LOU Part 2.P.P.S. Here come the liberals..."Stop using extreme violence to sell your game"