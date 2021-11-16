The Intel 4004 turns 50

NeghVar
50 years ago, Intel introduced the world to the first microprocessor, the Intel 4004.
The grandfather of CPUs started the computer revolution and led the way to the digital world we know today.
Without it we could still be playing board games, creating all those documents and spreadsheets by hand or with a typewriter, watching TV from a cathode ray tube, and lots more we may never have known.
So much of which we now take for granted today.
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/8275...y-of-world-changing-4004-processor/index.html
