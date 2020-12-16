erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,162
"HPC-enabled simulations are not going anywhere because when one needs to develop a real product or model something very precisely, there is no substitute for FP64 computations right now. GPUs like Nvidia's A100 or AMD's Instinct MI100 were also designed to run HPC workloads with an FP64 precision, but since there are already many CPU-optimized algorithms, GPUs are not going to fully replace general-purpose processors any time soon, especially for scientific researchers.
But using AI and DL to assist or advance HPC simulations is about to become a new trend in the supercomputing world. Hawk will be one of Europe's first hybrid supercomputers, but eventually such systems will be considerably more widespread."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/the-hawk-supercomputer-will-get-a-gpu-injection
