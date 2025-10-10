  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

The Great Software Quality Collapse: How We Normalized Catastrophe

1

1_rick

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
9,336
https://techtrenches.substack.com/p/the-great-software-quality-collapse
The Apple Calculator leaked 32GB of RAM.

Not used. Not allocated. Leaked. A basic calculator app is hemorrhaging more memory than most computers had a decade ago.

Twenty years ago, this would have triggered emergency patches and post-mortems. Today, it's just another bug report in the queue.

We've normalized software catastrophes to the point where a Calculator leaking 32GB of RAM barely makes the news. This isn't about AI. The quality crisis started years before ChatGPT existed. AI just weaponized existing incompetence.
Click to expand...

Some examples are given, then:

But the real pattern is more disturbing. Our research found:

AI-generated code contains 322% more security vulnerabilities

45% of all AI-generated code has exploitable flaws

Junior developers using AI cause damage 4x faster than without it

70% of hiring managers trust AI output more than junior developer code

We've created a perfect storm: tools that amplify incompetence, used by developers who can't evaluate the output, reviewed by managers who trust the machine more than their people.
Click to expand...
 
I forgot to quote this, which may be relevant to some here:

The Pipeline Crisis Nobody Wants to Acknowledge

Here's the most devastating long-term consequence: we're eliminating the junior developer pipeline.

Companies are replacing junior positions with AI tools, but senior developers don't emerge from thin air. They grow from juniors who:

  • Debug production crashes at 2 AM
  • Learn why that "clever" optimization breaks everything
  • Understand system architecture by building it wrong first
  • Develop intuition through thousands of small failures
Without juniors gaining real experience, where will the next generation of senior engineers come from? AI can't learn from its mistakes—it doesn't understand why something failed. It just pattern-matches from training data.

We're creating a lost generation of developers who can prompt but can't debug, who can generate but can't architect, who can ship but can't maintain.

The math is simple: No juniors today = No seniors tomorrow = No one to fix what AI breaks.
Click to expand...
 

View: https://youtu.be/pW-SOdj4Kkk?t=1094

I think the article is a bit all over the place, datacenter are the opposite of large abstraction stack or a place where memory leak are seen as normal, the race at optimizing per watt at the lowest level of the hardware is extremelly aggressive in that space I feel like (and there is no link between them an the calculator memory leaks).

Also no a single person accept that a calculator leaking to all available memory is normal, that such a strange premise, it did make the "news".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top