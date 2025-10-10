The Great Software Quality Collapse: How We Normalized Catastrophe

https://techtrenches.substack.com/p/the-great-software-quality-collapse
The Apple Calculator leaked 32GB of RAM.
Not used. Not allocated. Leaked. A basic calculator app is hemorrhaging more memory than most computers had a decade ago.
Twenty years ago, this would have triggered emergency patches and post-mortems. Today, it's just another bug report in the queue.
We've normalized software catastrophes to the point where a Calculator leaking 32GB of RAM barely makes the news. This isn't about AI. The quality crisis started years before ChatGPT existed. AI just weaponized existing incompetence.
But the real pattern is more disturbing. Our research found:
AI-generated code contains 322% more security vulnerabilities
45% of all AI-generated code has exploitable flaws
Junior developers using AI cause damage 4x faster than without it
70% of hiring managers trust AI output more than junior developer code
We've created a perfect storm: tools that amplify incompetence, used by developers who can't evaluate the output, reviewed by managers who trust the machine more than their people.