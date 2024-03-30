The GPU Nvidia would rather forget – GeForce FX

LukeTbk said: That how I remember as well, more a story of Nvidia going for 32 bits color a generation too early and ATI being all in on the sweat 24 bits spots. Click to expand...

Halon said: Yeah… Half-Life 2’s method of rendering was tied to the mat_dxlevel parameter, which dictated a number of parameters tied to the feature set associated with each tier of support. At release originally I believe it was “70,” for DirectX 7 hardware like the original Radeons and GeForce256-Geforce2 and Geforce4 MX; “80,” for GeForce3 and 4 Ti hardware as well as GeForce FX 5200-5700 cards; “81,” for Radeon 8500-9250 and GeForceFX 5700+ kit; and “90,” vanilla Direct3D 9 hardware - which was gatekept to Radeon 9500 and up hardware because performance on GeForce FX kit was dire. Valve experimented with creating a mixed precision path to help FX hardware but found it was a huge hassle and that the Radeon hardware still kicked Nvidia’s parts down the stairs, so they junked it.



Why do I still know all of this 20 years later? I earned a master's degree in a hard science and that STILL didn't push this crap out.

I think the rumor was that Nvidia had proposed their own version of DX9, while ATI did as well. Nvidia was confident that Microsoft would go with theirs, but because of the problems with the Xbox and Nvidia never giving Microsoft a break, they went with ATI's version of DX9. Since ATI was always using 24-bit, it would push Nvidia FX cards to go for 32-bit to match the precision. Of course this was just a rumor I remember hearing.Half Life 2 was very accommodating to almost any hardware. I remember one guy ran on it DX5/6 GPU, and it looked like ass because no bump mapping. For Geforce FX owners it just meant worse water and glass. Unless you looked at it side by side, you couldn't tell. Half Life 2 was also around another controversy as DX9 evolved to DX9.0a 9.0b, and 9.0c. The FX cards and ATI Radeon 9500+ cards were all 9.0a, and Nvidia had moved onto 9.0c and so did many games. Which sucked ass because some games like the original BioShock required DX9.0c. I did buy a ATi Radeon X850 xt because it was cheap at MicroCenter, but that couldn't play the game either because it was DX9.0b. Which was just ATI's creation to try to half ass it to DX9.0c. There was a patch someone made to let you run the game on DX9.0b, but it looks like ass. I ended up buying a Geforce 6800 and unlocked all the pipes. Valve at the time was trying to prove you don't need DX9.0c to get features like HDR, which is why they made that demo. Unfortunately the industry moved onto DX9.0c, mostly because Nvidia pushed them.