The future

Do you think the gpu will go the same route as the cpu did.? They started with 2x dies then over 3 years went up to 8 dies. Do you think we with see the same growth over 4 years when they do land? I do 3d render work so I would hope they do not milk it with 2x dies then 2 years later 4x dies then 2 years later 6x dies. Seems kind of slow if you ask me. How do you guys think it will go down? I am kind of hoping low end is 2x dies and high end is 4x dies for like a titan class card. Just wondering.