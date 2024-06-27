Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
Described on the Steam page as a "co-op tactical survival horror shooter", this is a new extraction shooter focusing on PvE that sounds interesting.
The first vid describes it as a sort of "Helldivers 2 meets the dystopian future of Terminator"
You're a scav in a world where there is a war involving mechs, horrific machinery and soldiers. You're tasked with getting in, finding gear and resources, and then getting out with your loot while the warring sides fight each other. Other missions include sabotaging machinery, taking out specific targets, etc. as you continue to gather equipment and upgrade your home base.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2828860/The_Forever_Winter/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX8UB00d2O0
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9u7s_cwVYw
No release date yet, but what they're showing in vids looks pretty good
