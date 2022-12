If you have some tolerance for the fact it is still an old game, with old mechanics, yes? Depends what you want out of 2 bucks.It is fun overall, but I do very much remember being very frustrated at finding a switch/key in some levels. And you don't get to save your game. Expect that. But the atmosphere is really spot on - "Star Wars as a soldier". All the visuals (pixelated as they are) and sounds are really great.