The Forbidden Noctua Interview: Fan Engineering Technical Discussion & Challenges

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,821
Cool

“We interviewed one of Noctua's technical team members (Jakob Dellinger) to discuss the challenges and troubles of focusing entirely on performance for a cooling product. This video goes over fan behaviors like tensile strength, endurance, aging, creep, and cooling characteristics like blade tip distance from the frame and blade passing harmonics. The video is a surprisingly transparent insight into what Noctua has been dealing with for 8 years now as it has attempted to reinvent its most popular product, and the company now thinks it has an NH-D15 Gen2 and "Next Gen Fan" nearly ready for primetime.”

 
pendragon1 said:
https://hardforum.com/threads/gn-and-noctua-talk-fan-tech.2028447/
Click to expand...
To better understand stuff, I recommend checking out how impressive hardforum’s SEO is. By providing more information and details from the content it hopefully draws in more results for this site.

I am thoroughly impressed by the SEO here, it’s actually insane

Hopefully that helps

1686195017317.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top