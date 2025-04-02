The Duskbloods (From Software)

Just saw this announced on the Nintendo Direct stream as a Switch 2 exclusive, but would be surprised if it is not ported to other platforms.
 
Well I'm skipping Nightreign game launching in 2026 what is another year? People complained about Bloodborne for years.
 
I was so excited when I read the thread title, then what the actual fuck.. first we get multi-player only bs and now a SWITCH EXCLUSIVE?! How many Nintendo people play Souls games?? It'll be a damn decade before we get the next proper Fromsoftware release, if it ever even happens at this rate..
 
Like I'm going to buy a Switch 2 for this game. I'll pick up a Switch 2 when the scalping of the LCD version is over. Then I'll wait for the OLED version.
 
I don't understand From's current obsession with multiplayer. I never participated in it in their previous games except for the occasional random summon for bosses. Like most multiplayer games the PvP always became dominated by sweats and griefers. There is serious cope with this one right now because Miyazaki designed this game, so people are saying it has to be good.
 
Armenius said:
I don't understand From's current obsession with multiplayer. I never participated in it in their previous games except for the occasional random summon for bosses. Like most multiplayer games the PvP always became dominated by sweats and griefers. There is serious cope with this one right now because Miyazaki designed this game, so people are saying it has to be good.
Nightreign and this Duskbloods one are just experimental games, not mainline From Software titles...I'm fine with that...usually it's someone from the B team trying something new...I'm not sure if Miyazaki is the full creative director for this or if he just gave some early input and let someone else take over
 
socK said:
why is this video the lowest bitrate pile of shit i've ever seen somehow
Most of the footage circulating, even on official big channels, was most likely taken from the 3 hour stream. Will probably have to wait a few months for native footage.
 
deceptXS said:
Unpopular opinion, but FromSoft peaked at Sekiro and has been going downhill ever since.
I agree that Sekiro is their masterpiece. But stating things have gone downhill since then is a bit of an exaggeration. I like that FromSoft are going different directions and trying new things. Doing the same thing over and over leads to boring sequels or prequels. Just look at the Assassin's Creed franchise.

That said, this game could go either way. We've barely seen anything from the trailer. So, I'll reserve judgement until more is revealed.
 
Elden Ring is their masterpiece IMO, though I wouldn’t mind if their next mainstream souls title wasn’t open world, just as long as it’s single player FFS.
 
