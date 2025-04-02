The Duskbloods (From Software)

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 5,050
Just saw this announced on the Nintendo Direct stream as a Switch 2 exclusive, but would be surprised if it is not ported to other platforms.
Just like Bloodborne, right?Just saw this announced on the Nintendo Direct stream as a Switch 2 exclusive, but would be surprised if it is not ported to other platforms.
why is this video the lowest bitrate pile of shit i've ever seen somehow
I don't understand From's current obsession with multiplayer. I never participated in it in their previous games except for the occasional random summon for bosses. Like most multiplayer games the PvP always became dominated by sweats and griefers. There is serious cope with this one right now because Miyazaki designed this game, so people are saying it has to be good.
Most of the footage circulating, even on official big channels, was most likely taken from the 3 hour stream. Will probably have to wait a few months for native footage.why is this video the lowest bitrate pile of shit i've ever seen somehow
I agree that Sekiro is their masterpiece. But stating things have gone downhill since then is a bit of an exaggeration. I like that FromSoft are going different directions and trying new things. Doing the same thing over and over leads to boring sequels or prequels. Just look at the Assassin's Creed franchise.Unpopular opinion, but FromSoft peaked at Sekiro and has been going downhill ever since.
nintendo has a 4k version, its a bit betterwhy is this video the lowest bitrate pile of shit i've ever seen somehow
