the devalue of computer component hardware

The last system I built was an i5 750. And before that a few pentium 4's, I even had a first edition extreme edition build.



My question is are these insane prices of components justified?



Since my hiatus with the computer technology field I got into analog synthesizers fiddling around with dawless setups. Now this is a hobby where tech holds its value, and can actually increase in value over time.



I am just having a hard time trying to justify jumping back into the pc hobby with such silly prices on cheap digital tech that will eventually be slow, dead, devalued by a huge margin, and pointless later on.



But I want to try the new Quake, Doom Eternal, and get back on Counter-Strike Surf map servers.