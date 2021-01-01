the devalue of computer component hardware

S

supershr3dder

n00b
Joined
Dec 30, 2020
Messages
4
The last system I built was an i5 750. And before that a few pentium 4's, I even had a first edition extreme edition build.

My question is are these insane prices of components justified?

Since my hiatus with the computer technology field I got into analog synthesizers fiddling around with dawless setups. Now this is a hobby where tech holds its value, and can actually increase in value over time.

I am just having a hard time trying to justify jumping back into the pc hobby with such silly prices on cheap digital tech that will eventually be slow, dead, devalued by a huge margin, and pointless later on.

But I want to try the new Quake, Doom Eternal, and get back on Counter-Strike Surf map servers.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
4,768
That’s the way this has always been. The last year has been an exception though. Prices are very high currently for all things pc related. This isn’t the time to build or get back into the hobby.
 
M

mvmiller12

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2011
Messages
1,026
Bang-for-the-buck is usually off the chain for PCs, but rolling your own custom rig right now is either really expensive (due to scalping) or impossible (due to parts scarcity). If you are going to jump back into the PC space, this is one of the few times you would be generally better served by a pre-built system.

Also, an older processor and video card equipped machine can still provide a very nice gaming experience so buying a used machine from within the last 4 years or so can get you a fair bit of mileage.
 
