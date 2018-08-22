The Dark Pictures Anthology

Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,708
New game announced from the developers of Until Dawn. It's an anthology of standalone horror-themed games to be released in an episodic fashion, with the first called Man of Medan. This is not a PS4 exclusive; it will be published by Bandai Namco and released for Xbox One, PS4, and Windows PC some time in 2019.

Man of Medan is about a group of divers investigating a WW2-era shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean, who discover horrors buried in a plane wreck. Gameplay looks to be similar to Until Dawn.


 
New gameplay revealed today, including multiplayer modes. There is now an official hotseat "Movie Night" mode for local multiplayer for up to 5 players, and a 2-player online mode where 2 people can play as separate characters in the same story concurrently.

 
Supermassive also revealed the first teaser for the next entry in the anthology, Little Hope.
 
Nolan7689

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2015
Messages
1,525
Fuck. I was just browsing the PS store and this popped up but I literally thought it was a movie not a game. I was judging just by its title art (dark pictures man of Medan).

Sounds intriguing, but the marketing on the storefront made it seem more documentary than a game.
 
Nolan7689 said:
Fuck. I was just browsing the PS store and this popped up but I literally thought it was a movie not a game. I was judging just by its title art (dark pictures man of Medan).

Sounds intriguing, but the marketing on the storefront made it seem more documentary than a game.
I mean, it is like an interactive movie. If you've seen or played Until Dawn it's exactly the same type of game.
 
The next chapter in the anthology, Little Hope, has been revealed and will release in the summer (northern hemisphere, for any wise guys).
 
