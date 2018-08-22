The Dark Pictures Anthology

New game announced from the developers of Until Dawn. It's an anthology of standalone horror-themed games to be released in an episodic fashion, with the first called Man of Medan. This isa PS4 exclusive; it will be published by Bandai Namco and released for Xbox One, PS4, and Windows PC some time in 2019.Man of Medan is about a group of divers investigating a WW2-era shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean, who discover horrors buried in a plane wreck. Gameplay looks to be similar to Until Dawn.