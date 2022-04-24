The custom/unique case thread.

Are there any small business/custom/unique case makers out there any more? Any failed kickstarters that will still offer products? Please dont say MountainMods(love them, scratched that itch years ago) and do not say singularity(2000 plus for an acrylic distroplate with legs???Barrowch offers better value in that category.) I want to see some truly uniique custom stuff out there, be it north america or beyond reminiscent of Danger Den(not exactly like that, just small custom outfits trying to make a name.) I hope to see some cool stuff still out there, please?