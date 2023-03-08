The current Logitech RMA process

Talon Blackrazor
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2002
- Messages
- 3,578
I have a 3 year old G903 mouse that has been having clicking issues recently. It's a year past its parts warranty and I'm considering buying another Logitech mouse to replace it but have heard that their customer service and quality has gone way downhill.
Has anyone had recent experience with trying to get Logitech replacing devices under warranty? Should I look at another manufacturer instead?
