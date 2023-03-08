The current Logitech RMA process

I find in general, their support is not good but after enough back and forth, they do eventually honor the warranty.I've gone through two recent RMA requests with Logitech for mouse issues that were having a double click issue. Both were different types of mice but were having the same issue.When I reached out to support, they went through the basic troubleshooting initially, check mouse settings, check for firmware updates etc. and after confirming it was not a software issue, they wanted "proof" of the double click issue that was happening.They instructed me to go to this website:They asked me to record a video of the mouse in the video frame while registering the extra clicks and send a link to the video.All of this seemed excessive, but I guess I understand it from their POV as well, since they are trying to prevent people from abusing the system.In the end, after sending them the video proof they sent me a replacement mouse for each defective unit.Now that I am familiar with their tedious system, I think it will be easier for me to initiate those support tickets if needed in the future, so personally I will continue to use them.